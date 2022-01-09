Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky ‘very much in love’: source

Sources have just stepped forward with insights about Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s budding romance.

The revelations about the couple’s romance have been brought to light by sources close to Entertainment Tonight.

According to their findings, the two are starting to get “very serious” about each other and also even admitted that Lady Gaga and Michael are currently focused on “enjoying their relationship."

According to the inside source, the couple is also “very much in love.” So much so that Gaga sees him as a “pillar of strength” that holds up the foundation of the relationship.

This news comes shortly after the same insider revealed that Michael guided Gaga through her own trauma while she was tapping into her former pain for the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.