 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky ‘very much in love’: source

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky ‘very much in love’: source
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky ‘very much in love’: source

Sources have just stepped forward with insights about Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s budding romance.

The revelations about the couple’s romance have been brought to light by sources close to Entertainment Tonight.

According to their findings, the two are starting to get “very serious” about each other and also even admitted that Lady Gaga and Michael are currently focused on “enjoying their relationship."

According to the inside source, the couple is also “very much in love.” So much so that Gaga sees him as a “pillar of strength” that holds up the foundation of the relationship.

This news comes shortly after the same insider revealed that Michael guided Gaga through her own trauma while she was tapping into her former pain for the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes ‘at a breaking point’ after actor fails to accept ‘hermit life’

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes ‘at a breaking point’ after actor fails to accept ‘hermit life’
Ashley Graham addresses the dangers of society’s idea of beauty

Ashley Graham addresses the dangers of society’s idea of beauty
Dwayne Johnson surprises little boy with inoperable brain tumor: 'He's inspiring'

Dwayne Johnson surprises little boy with inoperable brain tumor: 'He's inspiring'
Chrissy Teigen steps out for weekend get-away with future veteran Luna

Chrissy Teigen steps out for weekend get-away with future veteran Luna
Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’ as Dr Hasnat Khan

Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’ as Dr Hasnat Khan
Kate Middleton's 40th birthday: Meet Duchess of Cambridge's celeb pals

Kate Middleton's 40th birthday: Meet Duchess of Cambridge's celeb pals
Olivia Rodrigo releases birthday special for ‘Drivers License’

Olivia Rodrigo releases birthday special for ‘Drivers License’
Kendall Jenner showers support over Devin Booker post marriage rumours

Kendall Jenner showers support over Devin Booker post marriage rumours
Peter Dinklage admits younger days ‘were a bit of a mess’: ' It’s part of who I am'

Peter Dinklage admits younger days ‘were a bit of a mess’: ' It’s part of who I am'
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates first anniversary of ‘Drivers License’ with throwback video

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates first anniversary of ‘Drivers License’ with throwback video

Adele sends temperatures soaring as she rocks hot red gown in new music video Oh My God

Adele sends temperatures soaring as she rocks hot red gown in new music video Oh My God
Halle Berry has high hopes of Zoe Kravitz's portrayal of catwoman in 'The Batman'

Halle Berry has high hopes of Zoe Kravitz's portrayal of catwoman in 'The Batman'

Latest

view all