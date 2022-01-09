 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Ashley Graham addresses the dangers of society’s idea of beauty

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Ashley Graham addresses the dangers of society’s idea of beauty
Ashley Graham addresses the dangers of society’s idea of beauty

Ashley Graham recently tugged at heartstrings with her candid heart-to-heart about becoming comfortable in ones’ skin without accepting society’s ideal of beauty.

Graham spilled the beans on her personal thoughts in her latest interview with Britain’s Hello! Magazine.

There she started off by referencing the plight of society’s accepted beauty standards and admitted, “Society is always going to try to tell us what beauty looks like.”

“It’s up to us to take control and accept our own bodies and the skin we’re in, because we’re all beautiful no matter what society or social pressures say.”

At the end of the day though, “As long as you feel beautiful in your own skin, it doesn’t matter what anyone else has to say.”

During the course of her interview, Graham also shed some light on her pregnancy journey and admitted, “I love being open with my experience [of being pregnant], and I think more people should use their platform to be more open.”

In Graham’s eyes, what women need to remember is, “Our bodies are changing and it’s a very emotional time as well. Having a community of people who can relate to what you’re going through is so important, especially for us moms.”

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky ‘very much in love’: source

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky ‘very much in love’: source
Dwayne Johnson surprises little boy with inoperable brain tumor: 'He's inspiring'

Dwayne Johnson surprises little boy with inoperable brain tumor: 'He's inspiring'
Chrissy Teigen steps out for weekend get-away with future veteran Luna

Chrissy Teigen steps out for weekend get-away with future veteran Luna
Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’ as Dr Hasnat Khan

Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’ as Dr Hasnat Khan
Kate Middleton's 40th birthday: Meet Duchess of Cambridge's celeb pals

Kate Middleton's 40th birthday: Meet Duchess of Cambridge's celeb pals
Olivia Rodrigo releases birthday special for ‘Drivers License’

Olivia Rodrigo releases birthday special for ‘Drivers License’
Kendall Jenner showers support over Devin Booker post marriage rumours

Kendall Jenner showers support over Devin Booker post marriage rumours
Peter Dinklage admits younger days ‘were a bit of a mess’: ' It’s part of who I am'

Peter Dinklage admits younger days ‘were a bit of a mess’: ' It’s part of who I am'
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates first anniversary of ‘Drivers License’ with throwback video

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates first anniversary of ‘Drivers License’ with throwback video

Adele sends temperatures soaring as she rocks hot red gown in new music video Oh My God

Adele sends temperatures soaring as she rocks hot red gown in new music video Oh My God
Halle Berry has high hopes of Zoe Kravitz's portrayal of catwoman in 'The Batman'

Halle Berry has high hopes of Zoe Kravitz's portrayal of catwoman in 'The Batman'
Kanye West hangs out with Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner in Miami

Kanye West hangs out with Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner in Miami

Latest

view all