Sunday Jan 09 2022
Elderly woman in Sialkot publically tortured over 'land dispute'

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

A video of an elderly woman tortured over an alleged land dispute in Sialkot went viral on social media on Sunday.

The video shows the woman being grabbed by her hair, dragged, kicked and even beaten by sticks.

After the video went viral, Sialkot police took action, registering a case against 15 suspects, and arresting nine, including four women.

Talking to Geo News, the elderly woman said the incident arose due to a "land dispute" that she has had for the last 13 years.

The culprits "banged my house door, forced their way in and dragged me through the streets to the public square where they tortured me", the woman said.

"I seek justice and the arrest of these people," she pleaded.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar sought a report from the Inspector General of Police over the incident and ordered immediate action against the suspects.

He said that justice must be provided to the elderly woman and those involved in this crime "do not deserve any concessions".

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab from Geo News

