Sunday Jan 09 2022
Kate Middleton ‘forced to counteract’ Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘unsettling’ narrative

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Kate Middleton was reportedly forced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “counteract” the “unsettling” royal narrative they set.

The co-author of Royal Fever, Cele Otnes made this claim during one of her candid interviews with Express UK.

In it, she started off by admitting “Of course, this means that her life with William and the children is not necessarily portrayed as the most riveting of narratives”.

“But the stable and wholesome brand persona that William and Kate's family projects are exactly what is needed to counteract that of Meghan and Harry.”

“In fact, by being a steadying force in the monarchy, Kate's actions provide a stark contrast to the unsettling and sometimes scandalous other narratives within the royal brand (Harry/Meghan, Prince Andrew).”

Before concluding she also admitted, “Obviously, there has been a lot of drama in the monarchy, and Kate seems to have risen above it -- helping to dilute the metaphor of the monarchy as soap opera and to hone the metaphor of the monarchy as stabilising force.”

