Sunday Jan 09 2022
Katie Price blasts her ex-husband Peter Andre's wife Emily

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Katie Price blasts her ex-husband Peter Andres wife Emily

Former glamour model Katie Price has slammed her ex-hubby Peter Andre's wife Emily, branding her 'jealous' and 'disgusting'.

The 43-year-old seemingly ignited a family feud with Andre and his wife as she angrily took to Instagram to slam Emily, claiming the doctor isn't really as she seems on television.

The TV personality explained that she had bitten her tongue for long enough but was now ready to speak out about the mounting tension between her and the doctor.

She claimed that Emily isn't the person she "portrays in public", alleging that Emily had become "jealous" over her relationship with her own daughter Princess.

The reality star also branded the NHS worker's behaviour as "disgusting" after she'd alleged that Emily had "interfered" and stopped Princess from visiting her when she was in The Priory.

She wrote in the now-deleted Instagram story: "My mouth has been shut for so long but i've had enough of people selling stories on me and particularly this so called women @dr.emily.official - who always said 'I don't want to be famous' yet doesn't do too bad to stay away from the media and TV and now trying to make a career out it. It is so cringe."

According to Katie, there have been issues building for some time between the pair - with her two children that she shares with 90s singing sensation Peter - Princess, 14 and Junior, 16 at the centre of the heated issues.

Katie Price went on: "Oh and stopped by daughter from visiting me at the prior when she wanted to see her mum," adding "she is so jealous of my relationship I have with Princess and puts me down."

