Prince Harry's memoir to reflect Meghan Markle's views about royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are living in the US with their two children Archie and Lillibet, have given birth to many questions about their relationship with the monarchy since they stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

Some royal fans think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are selling their royal lives by sharing the untold stories of their time with the Firm in high-profile interviews and media talks.

People are also speculating that Prince Harry's upcoming memoire - which might give the Sussexes a big financial boost, would also reflect Meghan's views about the royal family and be a bombshell to some of the members.

Some believe that Meghan, who got married with Harry in 2018, wants Harry to trust her and live a life as they had planned before leaving the Kingdom as she’s got the vision, the connections, and the willingness to speak out on topics.

The Duke announced last year his plans to release a memoir discussing the "highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned" in his life so far.

But, some fans are still optimistic that Prince Harry will eventually return to the royal fold after experiencing all his adventures with wife Meghan.