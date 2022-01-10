 
sports
Monday Jan 10 2022
Hassan Ali appeals to masses not to share videos, images of Murree incident

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali. — Reuters
  • What happened in Murree could have been prevented, Hassan Ali says.
  • Says his "heart goes out to the families of those who lost their precious lives."
  • "May the Almighty Allah bless the departed souls," he writes on Twitter.

Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali on Sunday appealed to the Pakistani nation to not share videos or images of tourists on social media who died in the Murree incident to show some respect to the deceased.

Taking to Twitter, Hassan Ali asked fans to be sensitive about the issue.

"What happened in Murree could have been prevented," he added in his tweet.

Expressing sadness and grief over the deaths in the hill station, the pacer wrote: “My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their precious lives.”

Hassan Ali also prayed for the deceased, saying: "May the Almighty Allah bless the departed souls."

It is worth mentioning that, according to official statistics, at least 23 people have died thus far as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall and ensuing road blockage.

The federal government, on Saturday, deployed personnel of the Pakistan Army and other civil-armed forces for rescue operations in the hill station.

The Punjab government had declared Murree as a calamity-hit area after heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on the city. Taking notice of the chaos and emergency, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed to open the government’s offices and rest houses for the stranded tourists.

PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award

'Cousin denied me joggers': Babar Azam opens up about early career struggles

The Ashes: England avoid whitewash after surviving in fourth Test with Australia

Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status controversy timeline

PSL 2022: Franchises make their picks for players in supplementary draft

Sania Mirza shares adorable selfie with kangaroo on Instagram

David Warner shares how 'hurt' he is on being dropped as SunRisers Hyderabad captain

Shahid Afridi expresses sorrow over Murree situation, says govt made 'inadequate' arrangements

PSL 7 supplementary and replacement draft today

Love from across the border: MS Dhoni sends signed IPL jersey to Haris Rauf

Pakistan women’s cricket team coach David Hemp tests positive for COVID-19

Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok lose women’s semi-finals at Adelaide International

