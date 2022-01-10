 
Monday Jan 10 2022
Over 4 million people react to Kate Middleton's birthday portraits

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Over 4 million people react to Kate Middletons birthday portraits

Three new portraits of Kate Middleton were released ahead of her 40th birthday on Sunday.

The pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge were taken by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi in November.

Over 4 million people react to Kate Middletons birthday portraits

One of the three new portraits will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which The Duchess is Patron.

The photos were shared on the official Twitter and Instagram accounts of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday.

The portrait were shared on Instagram in three separate posts that received more than four million likes within a few hours.

Thousands others commented on the photos of the Duchess who is the wife of Prince William.

