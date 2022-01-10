'Please pray for me': Waqar Younis to undergo surgery

Pakistan's former fast bowler and national cricket team's ex-coach Waqar Younis. — Twitter

Waqar Younis asks fans, followers to pray for him in Twitter post.

Announces update on a small surgery he is scheduled to have today.

Twitterati pray for his health and recovery.

Pakistan's former fast bowler and the national cricket team's ex-coach Waqar Younis is scheduled to undergo a minor eye surgery today (Monday).

The former pacer shared his health status with his fans and followers on Twitter, as he asked them to pray for him ahead of his surgery.

"Going for a small surgery please pray for me. Thank you for the company Asfand," the former Pakistan captain tweeted along with his picture.

Twitterati respond

Fans and cricketers responded on Twitter and prayed for his health.



