WATCH: How are Sania Mirza's Mondays?

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram

Mondays - the week's start - brings different feelings for everyone. Some people are ecstatic, overjoyed, act normal, and some, on the other hand, are extremely tired or exhausted.



Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has released a new video in which she shares her views about Mondays.

"Why is it Monday again? It was like a couple of days ago, I sleep; I wakey wakey, and it's Monday again," the tennis star said in the video, as she made quirky facial expressions in a funny voice.

"Aah [...] Monday feels," she titled the video.



Famous India director and a close friend of Mirza's, Farah Khan, responded to the video and said that she liked the voice in which the tennis star spoke.



"I think u should always talk like this," she said.

A user Karman Thandi said: "Cutest."

Another user, Shoaib Hafeez said: "Bhabhi you are the best."