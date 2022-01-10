 
sports
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: How are Sania Mirza's Mondays?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram 

Mondays - the week's start - brings different feelings for everyone. Some people are ecstatic, overjoyed, act normal, and some, on the other hand, are extremely tired or exhausted.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has released a new video in which she shares her views about Mondays.

"Why is it Monday again? It was like a couple of days ago, I sleep; I wakey wakey, and it's Monday again," the tennis star said in the video, as she made quirky facial expressions in a funny voice.

Related items

"Aah [...] Monday feels," she titled the video.

Famous India director and a close friend of Mirza's, Farah Khan, responded to the video and said that she liked the voice in which the tennis star spoke.

"I think u should always talk like this," she said.

A user Karman Thandi said: "Cutest."

Another user, Shoaib Hafeez said: "Bhabhi you are the best."

More From Sports:

'Please pray for me': Waqar Younis to undergo surgery

'Please pray for me': Waqar Younis to undergo surgery
Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins legal battle to remain in Australia

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins legal battle to remain in Australia
U19 World Cup: Afghanistan's participation in doubt

U19 World Cup: Afghanistan's participation in doubt
Hassan Ali appeals to masses not to share videos, images of Murree incident

Hassan Ali appeals to masses not to share videos, images of Murree incident
PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award

PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award
'Cousin denied me joggers': Babar Azam opens up about early career struggles

'Cousin denied me joggers': Babar Azam opens up about early career struggles
The Ashes: England avoid whitewash after surviving in fourth Test with Australia

The Ashes: England avoid whitewash after surviving in fourth Test with Australia
Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status controversy timeline

Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status controversy timeline
PSL 2022: Franchises make their picks for players in supplementary draft

PSL 2022: Franchises make their picks for players in supplementary draft
Sania Mirza shares adorable selfie with kangaroo on Instagram

Sania Mirza shares adorable selfie with kangaroo on Instagram
David Warner shares how 'hurt' he is on being dropped as SunRisers Hyderabad captain

David Warner shares how 'hurt' he is on being dropped as SunRisers Hyderabad captain
Shahid Afridi expresses sorrow over Murree situation, says govt made 'inadequate' arrangements

Shahid Afridi expresses sorrow over Murree situation, says govt made 'inadequate' arrangements

Latest

view all