‘Tiger King’ nanny Masha Diduk arrested from Las Vegas nightclub, here’s why

Tiger King's Masha Diduk was arrested for stealing a $5,000 candelabra from a hotel in Last Vegas

Masha Diduk, who was seen in Netflix’s Tiger King as Jeff Lowe’s nanny, was arrested for pulling perhaps the most absurd stunt; stealing a candelabra from a hotel in Last Vegas.

According to TMZ, security at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas spotted a woman walking away with a $5,000 candelabra from a private dining room last year in July.

The same woman was seen leaving the casino a few moments later with the stolen item on her forearm.

Police reports say that the security managed to get the name of the suspect in the video as well as her license plate using the valet ticket she used, and then successfully matched Diduk’s social media posts from the time to the scene.

Diduk, 26, was then detained by Wynn security and subsequently arrested for grand larceny, reported TMZ.