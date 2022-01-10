 
Tiger Shroff heaped on praises for Hrithik Roshan as he turned 48 on January 10.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Baaghi actor gushed over the Bollywood heartthrob as he called him as his ‘greatest inspiration’.

The 31-year-old actor dropped a clip from the stars’ film War on the Facebook-owned platform to extend an adorable birthday wish.

“Happy Birthday to one of my greatest inspirations. Thank you for laying down the blue print for so many of us to follow. Even though we can’t come close, lots of love sir,” he wrote along with the video.

Tiger Shroff sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Hrithik Roshan: lots of love sir

Earlier today, Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a swoon-worthy post on the platform to pour blessings on the actor.

“Happy Happy birthday Rye. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so so lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals,” she captioned the post.

On the work professional front, Roshan is garnering a massive attention for his newly-unveiled first look as ‘Vedha’ while Shroff is gearing up to flaunt his acting skills in Heropanti 2.

