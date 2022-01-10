 
entertainment
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Police ask for ‘no-fly’ zone over Windsor Castle in security review

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

UK police have applied for a “no-fly” zone over Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth has been isolating
UK police have applied for a “no-fly” zone over Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth has been isolating

British police have applied for a “no-fly” zone over Windsor Castle as it reviews security arrangements at the landmark where Queen Elizabeth II has spent much of the pandemic.

If granted, a restricted airspace order would prevent aircraft from flying up to 2,500 feet (762 meters) above and 1.5 nautical miles (around three kilometres) around the castle.

“This was not brought about in response to any specific threat or intelligence, but was intended to further enhance the security at what is an iconic location and keep the community living nearby safe,” police said Sunday.

On Christmas Day, police arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly was in possession of a crossbow at the castle. The Metropolitan Police said he had been kept in a hospital under the Mental Health Act. - AP

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday wishes

Kate Middleton reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday wishes
Khloe Kardashian is using True’s pic to ‘distract’ from racism heresay, claim fans

Khloe Kardashian is using True’s pic to ‘distract’ from racism heresay, claim fans
‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su makes history with Golden Globe win

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su makes history with Golden Globe win

John Stamos in ‘utter shock’ over ‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget’s death

John Stamos in ‘utter shock’ over ‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget’s death
Bob Saget's family reacts to his sudden passing: 'We are devastated'

Bob Saget's family reacts to his sudden passing: 'We are devastated'
‘Tiger King’ nanny Masha Diduk arrested from Las Vegas nightclub, here’s why

‘Tiger King’ nanny Masha Diduk arrested from Las Vegas nightclub, here’s why
Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film 'The Mother' suffers severe blow

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film 'The Mother' suffers severe blow
Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen mourn 'Full House’ dad Bob Saget in rare statement

Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen mourn 'Full House’ dad Bob Saget in rare statement
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s vacay felt ‘disrespect’ to Kanye West: reports

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s vacay felt ‘disrespect’ to Kanye West: reports
Key winners of the 2022 Golden Globe awards

Key winners of the 2022 Golden Globe awards
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah celebrate 6th birthday of their son Emir

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah celebrate 6th birthday of their son Emir
Kristen Stewart’s fans call out 'Golden Globes' after Nicole Kidman wins 'Best Actress'

Kristen Stewart’s fans call out 'Golden Globes' after Nicole Kidman wins 'Best Actress'

Latest

view all