 
entertainment
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Emily in Paris’ to return to Netflix with two more seasons

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Emily in Paris has been renewed by the streaming giant for a third and fourth season
Netflix’s hit over-the-top rom-com series Emily in Paris has been renewed by the streaming giant for a third and fourth season, reported Variety.

The confirmation came on Monday, January 10, just days after the second season released on Netflix on December 22 and debuted at the Global Netflix Top 10.

The quirky show, made Sex and the City creator Darren Star, follows Emily, an American marketing executive played by Lily Collins, as she prances around Paris after the marketing firm where she works acquires a French marketing company.

Upcoming seasons will reportedly pick up again with Emily in Paris, and will be shot at the Studios of Paris in the French capital with some other locations also being considered, including London.

