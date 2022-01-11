'Student alert': HEC issues list of fake, unrecognised universities, institutions in​ Pakistan

The Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter/hecpkofficial

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a list of over 140 fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised institutions across​ Pakistan.



"​​​​Any other institution which is not included here or in the list of recognised universities/institutions/campus(s) available on the HEC website may also be termed as non-recognised," the institution said.

List of fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised Institutions in​ Punj ab Sr. # Name of Institution 1​ All Affiliated Colleges with Global Institute, Lahore offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs 2 All Heritage International Colleges (HICs) affiliated with any Private University across Punjab imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education 3

The Open International University for Complimentary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad offices 4

American International University, 7 up Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore 5

Softlogix College of Information Technology, Lahore 6

TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib Road, Lahore 7

Pakistan College of Science & Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 8

AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan 9

National Textile College of Professional Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore 10 Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies & Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore 11 Ali Garh Institute of Management Science (AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan 12 Michigan International College, Lahore 13 American International College, Faisal Town, Lahore, Punjab 14 American University of London, National College of Business Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore 15 Rawal Open International University of Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi 16 INFOVISION Institute of Management and Information Technology, Lahore 17 Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada, Muzaffargarh 18 Opstech College of Computer Science, Lahore 19

CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar, Rawalpindi. 20 University College of Commerce, Peoples Colony, Khanewal 21 National College of Commerce, Mian Channu 22 Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu 23 International College of Commerce, Mian Channu 24 Leads Law College, Burewala 25 Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan 26 Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan 27 Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot, Bosan Road, Multan 28 Lahore University of Computer Excellence, New Garden Town, Lahore 29

Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court Road, Gujranwala 30 Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt 31 NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee Road, Rawalpindi 32 SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree Road, Rawalpindi 33 Higher Education College, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 34 National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore. 35 National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore 36 Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala 37 The National College, Faisalabad 38 Excelsior College of Information Technology, Lahore 39

Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Rawalpindi 40 Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road, Rawalpindi



41

​ Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad 42 Preston University, Faisalabad campus 43 NICON College of Computer Sciences, 29/A, Officers Colony, Faisalabad 44 Preston University School of Business, 7th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 45 Institute of Professional Studies (Canal Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French Center, Gulberg III, Lahore 46 College of Technical Education, Langlay Road, Lahore 47 College of Education, New Muslim Town, Lahore 48 Matrix Institute of Emerging Science, Gulberg III, Lahore 49

Quaid-e-Azam College of Information Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore 50 Centre for Health & Population Studies, Chamba Line, Lahore 51 College of Business Administration, Gulberg III, Lahore 52 Lahore School of Information Technology, New Garden Town, Lahore 53 Proceed Institute of Management & IT, Gulberg III, Lahore 54 Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore 55 College of Professional Studies, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 56 Institute of Management Sciences, Canal Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 57 College of Business Administration, PAF Road, Sargodha 58 College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 59

University College, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 60 Shibly College of Commerce, Karor, Layyah 61 Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah 62 Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan 63 The National College , Bosan Road, Multan 64 National Group of Textile College, Near Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala 65 Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah 66 Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu 67 DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan 68

Institute of Information Technology & Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar Rawalpindi 69

Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt 70 University College of Information Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan 71 Chanab Institute of Information Technology, Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang 72 College of Management & Information Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat 73 Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi 74 Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A Gulghast Colony, Boson Road, Multan 75 SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model Town Extension, Lahore 76 ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 77 College of Advance Professional Studies, 85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal 78

LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal 79

College of Information Technology Circular Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot 80 Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road, Lahore 81 College of Global Technologies, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi 82 South Asia Institute of Management and I.T, Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi 83 UK College of Information Technology, Club Road, Muzaffargarh 84 College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh, The Mall, Wah 85 UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East Road, Bahawalpur 86 College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road, Multan 87 Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road, Bahawalnagar 88

Sadiqabad Polytechnic Institute, Sadiqabad, Distt, Rahim Yar Khan 89

Leads Institute of Management Sciences, 24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore 90

Central College of Information Technology, 5-E/4 850, Officer's Colony Boson Road, Multan 91 Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 92 Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi; 93 Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore 94 Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu, Muzaffargarh 95 Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore 96 Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot ​





List of fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised Institutions in Sindh Sr. # Name of Institutions 1 All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Newports Institute of Communication & E​conomics Karachi except its Karachi campus 2 All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi except its Karachi campus 3 The Elites University, Sector 11-A, Hashim Town Sindh Karachi Housing Society, Scheme No 33, Karachi 4 American School of International Business C-7/A, Daman e Koh, KDA Officers, Cooperation Housing Society Opposite PNS, Bahadur Stadium Road, Karachi 5 American World University International 22-A, Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi 6 Glamshire University, Karachi 7 American University of Hawaii, Karachi 8 East-West University, Karachi 9 International University of America, Karachi 10 Western International University, C-41, Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Near Aero Club, Karachi 11 Washington University, 532/1, Business Recorded Road, Garden East, Karachi 12 University of Southern, Comit Campus, St 6B, Block-14 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi 13 University of Houston Clear Lake D-77, Block 2, Clifton Opposite Bilawal House, Karachi 14 University of Economics & Technology, 30 Block -A, Opposite Mehran Clinic, Sindhi Muslim Society, Karachi 15 Lincoln Institute, D-18, Block-8, Punjab Colony, Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman Rad, Clifton, Karachi 16 University of Islamic Study, Block-7, Ghulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi 17 American School of London, Karachi 18 College Swiss Switzerland, Domino Education Services, Karachi, Sindh 19 The International University of America, 40-J/A, Block 6, Pechs, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Sindh 20 Institute of Management Science and Arts, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh 21 Mehran Institute of I.T, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh 22 National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, Hyderabad 23 SPIRIT Institute of Management & Computer Science, North Nazimabad, Karachi 24 Institute of Science & Management, Shaheed-e-Milat Road, Karachi 25 College of Computer & Management Studies, Block B, Latifabad, Hyderabad 26 College of Education , Karachi 27 American University of London Western Graduate College , Karachi 28 Al-Khair College of Commerce, Mian Channu; Al-Burhan Shopping Circle, 3rd Floor, Bld-B, on Top of Burger Time Restaurant Opp. Main Haidry Market, North Nazimabad, Karachi 29 College of Information Technology, C-562, Eid Gah Road, Sukkar; Campus Distt. Central Clock-E North Nazimabad, Karachi 30 ​ College of Education, A-130 Block -E North Nizamabad, Karachi 31

​ College of Education, Gate No. 8, No.4 Mahmoodabad, Karachi 32

College of Administration & Computer Science, PECHS, Karachi 33 College of Management Science, Main Korangi Road, Karachi 34 Pakistan Institute of Professional Science, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi 35

Allama Muhammad Yusuf Binnori Islamic University, Pakistan

List of fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised Institutions in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) ​ Sr. # Name of Institutions 1 All other campuses/affiliated colleges of Al-Khair University AJK except Bhimber 2 Institute of Advance Studies of Information Technology, Dadyal 3 Pak Kashmir Institute of IT, Mirpur

List of fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sr. # Name of Institution 1 Agha Computers, Al-Noor Esquire, PICIC Bank Building, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad 2 Islamabad Computer Institute, College Road Jaba, Dargai 3 Flash Institute of Computer Studies, Sheikh Jee Plaza, Industrial Estate, Jamrud Road, Peshawar 4 Square Soft Systems, Kashmeery Bazar, Manzoor Market, Shinkiari 5 College of Computer & Information Technology, Matta, Swat 6 Global College of Information Technology, College Road, Thana, Swat 7 Global College of Information Technology, Sohary, Buner, Swat 8 Aryan University, Jahangir Road, Peshawar 9 National College of Computer Sciences, Bannu, 10 Imam Ghazali University, Peshawar 11 Abu Ali Seena University, Peshawar

List of fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised institutions in Federal Capital ​Sr.# Name of Institution 1 Islamabad Law College, Islamabad

2

Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts, Islamabad



