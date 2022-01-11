'Student alert': HEC issues list of fake, unrecognised universities, institutions in​ Pakistan

|List of fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised Institutions in Punjab
| Sr. #
| Name of Institution
|1
| All Affiliated Colleges with Global
Institute, Lahore offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs
|2
| All Heritage International Colleges (HICs)
affiliated with any Private University across Punjab
imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education
|3
| The Open International University for
Complimentary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan
including Karachi and Islamabad offices
|4
| American International University, 7 up
Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore
|5
| Softlogix College of Information Technology,
Lahore
|6
| TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib
Road, Lahore
|7
| Pakistan College of Science &
Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
|8
| AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS
House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan
|9
| National Textile College of Professional
Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore
|10
| Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies
& Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore
|11
| Ali Garh Institute of Management Science
(AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan
|12
| Michigan International College, Lahore
|13
| American International College, Faisal Town,
Lahore, Punjab
|14
| American University of London, National
College of Business Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore
|15
| Rawal Open International University of
Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi
|16
| INFOVISION Institute of Management and
Information Technology, Lahore
|17
| Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada,
Muzaffargarh
|18
| Opstech College of Computer Science,
Lahore
|19
| CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road,
Saddar, Rawalpindi.
|20
| University College of Commerce, Peoples
Colony, Khanewal
|21
| National College of Commerce, Mian
Channu
|22
| Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu
|23
| International College of Commerce, Mian
Channu
|24
| Leads Law College, Burewala
|25
| Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony,
Multan
|26
| Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony,
Multan
|27
| Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot,
Bosan Road, Multan
|28
| Lahore University of Computer Excellence,
New Garden Town, Lahore
|29
| Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court
Road, Gujranwala
|30
| Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq
Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt
|31
| NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee
Road, Rawalpindi
|32
| SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree
Road, Rawalpindi
|33
| Higher Education College, Peoples Colony,
Faisalabad
|34
| National Textile College of Professional
Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore.
|35
| National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM
Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore
|36
| Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust
Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala
|37
| The National College, Faisalabad
|38
| Excelsior College of Information Technology,
Lahore
|39
| Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank
Road, Rawalpindi
|40
| Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road,
Rawalpindi
|41
|Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad
|42
| Preston University, Faisalabad campus
|43
| NICON College of Computer Sciences, 29/A,
Officers Colony, Faisalabad
|44
| Preston University School of Business, 7th
Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|45
| Institute of Professional Studies (Canal
Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French
Center, Gulberg III, Lahore
|46
| College of Technical Education, Langlay
Road, Lahore
|47
| College of Education, New Muslim Town,
Lahore
|48
| Matrix Institute of Emerging Science,
Gulberg III, Lahore
|49
| Quaid-e-Azam College of Information
Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
|50
| Centre for Health & Population Studies,
Chamba Line, Lahore
|51
| College of Business Administration, Gulberg
III, Lahore
|52
| Lahore School of Information Technology, New
Garden Town, Lahore
|53
| Proceed Institute of Management & IT,
Gulberg III, Lahore
|54
| Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg
II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore
|55
| College of Professional Studies, Peoples
Colony, Faisalabad
|56
| Institute of Management Sciences, Canal
Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad
|57
| College of Business Administration, PAF
Road, Sargodha
|58
| College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town,
Rawalpindi
|59
| University College, 6th Road, Satellite
Town, Rawalpindi
|60
| Shibly College of Commerce, Karor,
Layyah
|61
| Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan,
Layyah
|62
| Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan
|63
| The National College , Bosan Road,
Multan
|64
| National Group of Textile College, Near
Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala
|65
| Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan,
Layyah
|66
| Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu
|67
| DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan
|68
| Institute of Information Technology &
Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar
Rawalpindi
|69
| Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat
Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt
|70
| University College of Information
Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan
|71
| Chanab Institute of Information Technology,
Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang
|72
| College of Management & Information
Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat
|73
| Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri
Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi
|74
| Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A
Gulghast Colony, Boson Road, Multan
|75
| SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model
Town Extension, Lahore
|76
| ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite
Town, Rawalpindi
|77
| College of Advance Professional Studies,
85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal
|78
| LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town
Road, Sahiwal
|79
| College of Information Technology Circular
Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot
|80
| Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road,
Lahore
|81
| College of Global Technologies, Peshawar
Road, Rawalpindi
|82
| South Asia Institute of Management and I.T,
Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi
|83
| UK College of Information Technology, Club
Road, Muzaffargarh
|84
| College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh,
The Mall, Wah
|85
| UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East
Road, Bahawalpur
|86
| College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht
Colony, Bosan Road, Multan
|87
| Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road,
Bahawalnagar
|88
| Sadiqabad Polytechnic Institute, Sadiqabad,
Distt, Rahim Yar Khan
|89
| Leads Institute of Management Sciences,
24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore
|90
| Central College of Information Technology,
5-E/4 850, Officer's Colony Boson Road, Multan
|91
| Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad
Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi
|92
| Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of
Management Science and Technology, Karachi;
|93
|Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore
|94
| Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu, Muzaffargarh
|95
| Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore
|96
| Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot
|