Tuesday Jan 11 2022
'Student alert': HEC issues list of fake, unrecognised universities, institutions in​ Pakistan

The Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Twitter/hecpkofficial
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a list of over 140 fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised institutions across​ Pakistan.

"​​​​Any other institution which is not included here or in the list of recognised universities/institutions/campus(s) available on the HEC website may also be termed as non-recognised," the institution said.

List of fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised Institutions in​ Punjab 
 Sr. #  Name of Institution 
1​ All Affiliated Colleges with Global Institute, Lahore offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs 
2 All Heritage International Colleges (HICs) affiliated with any Private University across Punjab imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education 
3
 The Open International University for Complimentary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad offices 
4
 American International University, 7 up Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore 
5
 Softlogix College of Information Technology, Lahore 
6
 TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib Road, Lahore 
7
 Pakistan College of Science & Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 
8
 AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan 
9
 National Textile College of Professional Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore 
10 Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies & Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore 
11 Ali Garh Institute of Management Science (AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan 
12 Michigan International College, Lahore 
13 American International College, Faisal Town, Lahore, Punjab 
14 American University of London, National College of Business Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore 
15 Rawal Open International University of Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi 
16 INFOVISION Institute of Management and Information Technology, Lahore 
17 Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada, Muzaffargarh 
18 Opstech College of Computer Science, Lahore 
19
 CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar, Rawalpindi. 
20 University College of Commerce, Peoples Colony, Khanewal 
21 National College of Commerce, Mian Channu 
22 Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu 
23 International College of Commerce, Mian Channu 
24 Leads Law College, Burewala 
25 Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan 
26 Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony, Multan 
27 Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot, Bosan Road, Multan 
28 Lahore University of Computer Excellence, New Garden Town, Lahore 
29
 Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court Road, Gujranwala 
30 Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt 
31 NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee Road, Rawalpindi 
32 SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree Road, Rawalpindi 
33 Higher Education College, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 
34 National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore. 
35 National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore 
36 Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala 
37 The National College, Faisalabad 
38 Excelsior College of Information Technology, Lahore 
39
 Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road, Rawalpindi 
40 Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road, Rawalpindi 

41
Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad
42 Preston University, Faisalabad campus 
43 NICON College of Computer Sciences, 29/A, Officers Colony, Faisalabad 
44 Preston University School of Business, 7th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
45 Institute of Professional Studies (Canal Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French Center, Gulberg III, Lahore 
46 College of Technical Education, Langlay Road, Lahore 
47 College of Education, New Muslim Town, Lahore 
48 Matrix Institute of Emerging Science, Gulberg III, Lahore 
49
 Quaid-e-Azam College of Information Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore 
50 Centre for Health & Population Studies, Chamba Line, Lahore 
51 College of Business Administration, Gulberg III, Lahore 
52 Lahore School of Information Technology, New Garden Town, Lahore 
53 Proceed Institute of Management & IT, Gulberg III, Lahore 
54 Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore 
55 College of Professional Studies, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 
56 Institute of Management Sciences, Canal Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 
57 College of Business Administration, PAF Road, Sargodha 
58 College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
59
 University College, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
60 Shibly College of Commerce, Karor, Layyah 
61 Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah 
62 Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan 
63 The National College , Bosan Road, Multan 
64 National Group of Textile College, Near Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala 
65 Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan, Layyah 
66 Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu 
67 DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan 
68
 Institute of Information Technology & Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar Rawalpindi 
69
 Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt 
70 University College of Information Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan 
71 Chanab Institute of Information Technology, Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang 
72 College of Management & Information Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat 
73 Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi 
74 Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A Gulghast Colony, Boson Road, Multan 
75 SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model Town Extension, Lahore 
76 ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
77 College of Advance Professional Studies, 85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal 
78
 LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal 
79
 College of Information Technology Circular Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot 
80 Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road, Lahore 
81 College of Global Technologies, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi 
82 South Asia Institute of Management and I.T, Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi 
83 UK College of Information Technology, Club Road, Muzaffargarh 
84 College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh, The Mall, Wah 
85 UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East Road, Bahawalpur 
86 College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht Colony, Bosan Road, Multan 
87 Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road, Bahawalnagar 
88
 Sadiqabad Polytechnic Institute, Sadiqabad, Distt, Rahim Yar Khan 
89
 Leads Institute of Management Sciences, 24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore 
90
 Central College of Information Technology, 5-E/4 850, Officer's Colony Boson Road, Multan 
91 Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
92 Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi; 
93Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore 
94 Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu, Muzaffargarh 
95 Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore
96  Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot


List of fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised Institutions in Sindh
Sr. #Name of Institutions
1All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Newports Institute of Communication & E​conomics Karachi except its Karachi campus
2All other branches/campuses/affiliated colleges/franchises of Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology, Karachi  except its Karachi campus
3The Elites University, Sector 11-A, Hashim Town Sindh Karachi Housing Society, Scheme No 33, Karachi
4American School of International Business C-7/A, Daman e Koh, KDA Officers, Cooperation Housing Society Opposite PNS, Bahadur Stadium Road, Karachi
5American World University International 22-A, Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi
6Glamshire University, Karachi
7American University of Hawaii, Karachi
8East-West University, Karachi
9International University of America, Karachi
10Western International University, C-41, Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Near Aero Club, Karachi
11Washington University, 532/1, Business Recorded Road, Garden East, Karachi
12University of Southern, Comit Campus, St 6B, Block-14 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
13University of Houston Clear Lake D-77, Block 2, Clifton Opposite Bilawal House, Karachi
14University of Economics & Technology, 30 Block -A, Opposite Mehran Clinic, Sindhi Muslim Society, Karachi
15Lincoln Institute, D-18, Block-8, Punjab Colony, Ch. Khaliq-uz-Zaman Rad, Clifton, Karachi
16University of Islamic Study, Block-7, Ghulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
17American School of London, Karachi
18College Swiss Switzerland, Domino Education Services, Karachi, Sindh
19The International University of America, 40-J/A, Block 6, Pechs, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Sindh
20Institute of Management Science and Arts, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
21Mehran Institute of I.T, Latifabad, Hyderabad, Sindh
22National Textile College of Professional Sciences and IT, Hyderabad
23SPIRIT Institute of Management & Computer Science, North Nazimabad, Karachi
24Institute of Science & Management, Shaheed-e-Milat Road, Karachi
25College of Computer & Management Studies, Block B, Latifabad, Hyderabad
26College of Education , Karachi
27American University of London Western Graduate College , Karachi
28Al-Khair College of Commerce, Mian Channu; Al-Burhan Shopping Circle, 3rd Floor, Bld-B, on Top of Burger Time Restaurant Opp. Main Haidry Market, North Nazimabad, Karachi
29College of Information Technology,   C-562, Eid Gah Road, Sukkar; Campus Distt. Central Clock-E North Nazimabad, Karachi
30College of Education, A-130 Block -E North Nizamabad, Karachi 
31
College of Education, Gate No. 8, No.4 Mahmoodabad, Karachi
32
College of Administration & Computer Science, PECHS, Karachi
33College of Management Science, Main Korangi Road, Karachi
34Pakistan Institute of Professional Science, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi
35
 Allama Muhammad Yusuf Binnori Islamic University, Pakistan

List of fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised Institutions in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK)
Sr. #Name of Institutions
1All other campuses/affiliated colleges of Al-Khair University AJK  except Bhimber
2Institute of Advance Studies of Information Technology, Dadyal
3 Pak Kashmir Institute of IT, Mirpur

List of fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Sr. #Name of Institution
1 Agha Computers, Al-Noor Esquire, PICIC Bank Building, Mansehra Road, Abbottabad
2Islamabad Computer Institute, College Road Jaba, Dargai
3Flash Institute of Computer Studies, Sheikh Jee Plaza, Industrial Estate, Jamrud Road, Peshawar
4Square Soft Systems, Kashmeery Bazar, Manzoor Market, Shinkiari
5College of Computer & Information Technology, Matta, Swat
6Global College of Information Technology, College Road, Thana, Swat
7Global College of Information Technology, Sohary, Buner, Swat
8Aryan University, Jahangir Road, Peshawar
9National College of Computer Sciences, Bannu,
10Imam Ghazali University, Peshawar
11Abu Ali Seena University, Peshawar

List of fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised institutions  in Federal Capital 
​Sr.#Name of Institution
1Islamabad Law College, Islamabad 
2
Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts, Islamabad


