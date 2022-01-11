Ellen Pompeo comes back for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 19

 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Ellen Pompeo comes back as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' season 19

Ellen Pompeo is all set to return as Dr. Meredith Grey for the upcoming season of Grey's Anatomy.

The medical drama will be coming back with its 19th season on ABC with Pompeo as the lead. Behind the scenes, that star has also been promoted from the show's co-executive producer to executive producer.

It is not disclosed whether season 19 will be the final season of the show.

Speaking in an interview in 2020, Ellen shared why she has been a part of the show for so many decades.

"For me, personally, a healthy home life was more important than career. I didn't grow up with a particularly happy childhood. So the idea that I have this great husband and these three beautiful children [and] a happy home life was really something I needed to complete, to close the hole in my heart," said the actor.

