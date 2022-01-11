 
Courteney Cox talks about her 'gross' baby bangs: 'It was the worst'

Courteney Cox is discussing her experimental hairstyle with Scream co-stars David Arquette and Neve Campbell.

Speaking to host Drew Barrymore about their character developments in every new film of the franchise, Cox dubbed her 'baby bangs' the worst choice.

"Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, or ugly or too much," Cox told Barrymore talking about her character Casey.

Upon which Drew reminded her of the baby bangs. "Oh that was the worst. I forgot about that. There was nothing worse. That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film," Cox said.

The Friends alum shared that the production only had one set of bangs for the movie and "there's supposed to have a thing that starts back here, far back and that's where the part goes for the bangs."

"For some reason, they put it here (center of her head) and started cutting it and I was like, "Well I don't have a choice now,"' she said.

Campbell then chimed in, "I remember that day because we were all like, "No they are good, really,"' with a laughing Arquette adding, "I felt so bad for you!'" 

