Host Jimmy Kimmel tears up on TV as he remembers Bob Saget

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday broke down on TV as he paid an emotional tribute to his late friend Bob Saget

Popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday broke down on TV as he paid an emotional tribute to his friend Bob Saget who passed away on Sunday at age 65.

Reserving the opening monologue of his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for the tribute, Kimmel began, “If you've read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was 'the sweetest.”

"Bob was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it's true. It's the best word — if you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: the sweetest," the 54-year-old host shared.

I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people.”

"He was so funny," Kimmel continued, adding, “I mean funny for real, like when you walked into a party and you saw Bob… you go straight to him and stay for as long as you could because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone.”

The Full House star was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Florida on Sunday. Authorities have ruled out foul play and drug use.