Lily James 'hated' removing her makeup after transforming into Pamela Anderson

Popular actress Lily James recently opened up about her stunning transforming into the glamorous star, Pamela Anderson for the upcoming Hulu mini-series titled, Pam & Tommy.

The Cinderella actress talked about her experience of playing the Baywatch actress in the upcoming series in an interview with Net-a-Porter.

"I've never worked so hard," James, said in her interview that was published on Monday. "I read the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews."

Speaking about her jaw-droppingly stunning transformation as Anderson, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she had to sit for hours for the makeup.

"Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it," the Downtown Abbey actress shared. She also noted that she would be in makeup for about four hours starting at 3 a.m.

"I've never done anything where I look very different from myself before. And I'd really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it," she continued. "There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing."

James even quipped that she "hated" returning to her normal, everyday self after shooting.

"It was like being stripped of all these superpowers!" she told the publication. "I'd really enjoyed the physicality and the sensuality, even down to the long fingernails. There was just so much character to hold on to — it was really thrilling."

Besides James starring as Anderson, the series also stars Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, and Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie.

The highly anticipated eight-episode limited series, Pam & Tommy is slated to hit the streaming channel on February 2.