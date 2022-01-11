 
Woman pegged as Princess Diana's daughter after chopping off locks

Princess Diana was best known for her iconic blonde bob which even today is instantly recognized by others as her signature style.

In fact, even after her death, the hairstyle continues to hold its iconic value as this was proven when a woman from Bournemouth was stopped on the streets and asked if she was the late princess’s daughter, all because of her hairstyle.

24-year-old, Sophie Eales, had decided to opt for a short look and chopped her locks back in April 2021 which unintentionally left her looking like the late Princess of Wales.

Sophie said: "I wanted to change my whole style. I always had long hair and just thought, 'why not?'.

"I cut most of it off because I wanted layers. One thing led to another - and then I started going out.

"The amount of attention I get - people say, 'you look like Princess Diana - are you her daughter?'.

"I always say no - I know who my mum is! - but it's a nice compliment. I don't think I look like her. I just wanted a new look.

"It's like I can't move for the attention. I've woken up and my whole life has completely changed."

She added: "[The first time I was stopped] I was going to the shops for milk and I was just standing in the queue. When I had paid there were some people behind me.

"They were shocked - as I looked so much like Princess Diana. They said, 'has anyone ever told you?'. I was speechless.

"Last year, I was with a few mates and there was one teenager who wanted a cuddle. Some people want selfies. But [they are] friendly."

