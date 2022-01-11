 
Madonna gives fans holiday envy as she shares latest photos from Ski trip

Pop icon Madonna, together with her kids, is making the most of her vacations in Switzerland, and now she has shared some stunning photographs, from her trip, which will make you feel envy.

On Friday, the 63-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share photos from her snowy vacation including a family snap featuring all six of her children.

Sharing the pictures, the Frozen singer captioned it, 

"Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine”.

In the cute family photo, the Hung Up singer could be seen cuddling on a couch with her children. They were also joined by Lourdes' boyfriend Jonathan Puglia and Madonna's boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

Meanwhile, the Vogue artist also shared a video on Instagram learning how to ski alongside Estere and Stella.

For unversed, Madonna is mom to sons Rocco Ritchie, 21, and David Banda, 16, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie; daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, whom she shares with Carlos Leon; plus daughters Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9.

