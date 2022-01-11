Kim Kardashian sparks massive reaction with her latest cut out top

Kim Kardashian is widely known and liked for her fashion sense and outfits she chooses to wear, but her recent cut out top has left her fans divided.



The 40-year-old American TV personality rocks anything she likes to look different, and her latest dressing is a proof of this.



Her sleeveless cut-out halter top was amazing, featuring a plunging V-neck and slits on her back. She styled it with wide leg, black denim jeans that featured knee and thigh rips and finished the out-out look with pointed black heels.

The reality star uploaded a carousel of herself wearing an all-black outfit, which attracted interesting comments from some of her 278 million followers, with one fan wrote: “BratZ doll energy”, while another compared her poses to Britney Spears (we can totally see it), stating: “Its the britney spears pose for me”.

Other fans linked it to Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson, asking: “Omg did Pete take these pictures???” while another joked: “Give Pete his jeans back”.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are fully enjoying their new romantic journey and their whirlwind romance rocketing to new highs.