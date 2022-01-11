 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Shawkat reveals how Brad Pitt reacted to rumours about their relationship

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Alia Shawkat reveals how Brad Pitt reacted to rumours about their relationship

Actress Alia Shawkat, who formed a friendship with Brad Pitt back in 2019, has shared the award-winning actor's golden words on the people's speculations about their relationship.

The 32-year-old actress revealed that 'The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' actor responded to rumours they were dating as saying: "if you hang out with me, it happens." 

Speaking to the New Yorker, Alia revealed that the Pitt had not heard about the rumours until she told him.

She said: '[Brad] had no awareness of it at all. I was like, "You know everyone thinks we're dating?" And he was, like, "I'm sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens." He had no awareness of it at all.'

Alia added that the story reached her family, including her grandmother, who was happy to see her in a magazine.

The Search Party star went on to describe the whole scene in her own words, saying: "The other day I was at my grandmother's house, my father's mother. She's been in this country for over thirty years and still barely speaks English. An Iraqi Muslim woman. She's sitting there, watching her Turkish soap opera. And next to her is this old gossip magazine with Brad's face, and my face in a small circle.

'And it says, "Brad's New Girl!" And then on the inside it's old Instagram photos of me and friends at dinner. It was like, "ALL ABOUT ALIA."'

Alia Shawkat, who is set to appear in the forthcoming series The Old Man, added she was 'embarrassed' by the news but her grandmother just laughed.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles' proposal to build homes on Kent farmland sparks fury: report

Prince Charles' proposal to build homes on Kent farmland sparks fury: report
Kanye West and Julia Fox date night was a marketing campaign?

Kanye West and Julia Fox date night was a marketing campaign?
Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?

Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?
Royal family braces for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop truth bombs

Royal family braces for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop truth bombs

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max
Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'

Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'
Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'

Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'
Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef

Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef
Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot

Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot
Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3
Kate Middleton dressed up as THIS popstar on her Bachelorette night

Kate Middleton dressed up as THIS popstar on her Bachelorette night

Latest

view all