 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Reuters

Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over promotion of crypto token

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over promotion of crypto token
Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over promotion of crypto token

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. are facing a lawsuit alleging the celebrities misled investors in their promotion of a cryptocurrency token.

The lawsuit, filed Jan. 7 in Los Angeles federal court, claims the celebrities touted tokens sold by EthereumMax, or EMAX, in order to boost its price and make themselves a profit "at the expense of their followers and investors."

"The company's executives, collaborating with several celebrity promoters ... made false or misleading statements about EthereumMax through social media advertisements and other promotional activities," the lawsuit stated.

According to the lawsuit, Kardashian promoted EthereumMax in a June 2021 post on Instagram, when she had 250 million followers.

"Are you guys into crypto?" she wrote in the post, followed by the disclaimer "this is not financial advice", but that she wanted to share "what my friends just told me" about the EthereumMax tokens. She included the #AD hashtag to show the post was a paid advertisement, the lawsuit said.

Mayweather promoted EthereumMax on his boxing trunks during a widely viewed fight with YouTube star Logan Paul in June, among other times.

Representatives for Kardashian and Mayweather did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

EthereumMax, the company, was also named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by a New York resident who bought EMAX tokens and lost money, is proposed as a class-action suit for anyone who bought EMAX tokens from mid-May to late June 2021.

The case seeks restitution and disgorgement of profits by the defendants.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears 'rift' upsets sister Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I love my sister'

Britney Spears 'rift' upsets sister Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I love my sister'
Khloe Kardashian sent 'private' message to Tristan Thompson after public apology

Khloe Kardashian sent 'private' message to Tristan Thompson after public apology
Nicola Peltz pays touching tribute to late grandmother Gina

Nicola Peltz pays touching tribute to late grandmother Gina
Kanye West heads to Russia as he works on new business deals

Kanye West heads to Russia as he works on new business deals
Ushna Shah all praise for Shahid Afridi: 'Lala ney dil jeet liya'

Ushna Shah all praise for Shahid Afridi: 'Lala ney dil jeet liya'
Kate Middleton portraits, piano performance help boost popularity on Instagram

Kate Middleton portraits, piano performance help boost popularity on Instagram

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. asks U.S. judge to throw out rape accuser's lawsuit

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. asks U.S. judge to throw out rape accuser's lawsuit
Ranveer Singh says Eminem is 'Greatest of All Times'

Ranveer Singh says Eminem is 'Greatest of All Times'
Eminem celebrates 50 million subscribers on YouTube

Eminem celebrates 50 million subscribers on YouTube
Sad news for the Queen: Friend of the royals dies

Sad news for the Queen: Friend of the royals dies

Who pays for Royal Family's expenses? Debate starts ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Who pays for Royal Family's expenses? Debate starts ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

Latest

view all