Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Simon Cowell gets engaged after vowing to never marry

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Simon Cowell is engaged to his girlfriend Lauren Silverman after dating her for almost 10 years
British music mogul Simon Cowell is engaged to his girlfriend Lauren Silverman after dating her for almost 10 years and suggesting that he would never get married!

The news was confirmed by a source who told Entertainment Tonight that Simon, 62, went down on one knee during the couple’s family vacation in Barbados.

“Simon proposed to Lauren on their Barbados vacation over the holidays in front of their son Eric and Lauren's son Adam," said the source.

The source added, “Lauren was so surprised and didn't expect Simon to propose, because Simon previously never thought he was the marrying type. He changed his mind because he realized met his perfect match.”

Lauren “said yes immediately”, according to the source who also said she was ‘extremely emotional’.

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock and supports him unconditionally. They are both so happy and love each other so much. The proposal was a natural next step,” they added.

Simon and Lauren went public with their relationship in 2013 and welcomed a son, Eric, in 2014. 

