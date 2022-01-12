 
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Queen in for celebration with new royal wedding on calender

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Queen is waiting for happy days after a tragic 2021.

The 95-year-old monarch is in for celebration as her distant cousin, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, announces her engagement.

Turning to her Instagram last week, Lady Tatiana, the daughter of the Marquess of Milford Haven, shared loved-up snaps with her fiancé Alexander 'Alick' Dru to mark the occasion.

The 31-year-old's beau Alick proposed to the royal on a skiing holiday in Switzerland.

The good news comes after Queen's husband Prince Philip passed away in 2021 and son Prince Andrew's sex scandal.

