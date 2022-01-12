 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Mouni Roy set to get married this month in lavish beach wedding: Details

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27
Indian TV star Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar in a lavish beach wedding on January 27, reported The Hindustan Times.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that the actress would marry her banker beau in Dubai where he’s based, the couple’s wedding festivities will be held in the Indian beach destination of Goa.

“A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. Although invites have started going out, the guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it,” a source close to the couple revealed.

The same source further stated, “All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.”

The list of invites includes names like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra among others.

The W Goa hotel near the Vagator beach has reportedly been finalised as the wedding venue, and it will be a day-time sea-facing ceremony.

All the preps are personally being overseen by Roy herself, who is said to be constantly jetting between Goa and Mumbai, where she’s based.

