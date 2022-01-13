 
Thursday Jan 13 2022
Sushant Singh Rajput sister rejects his biopic idea 'until justice is served'

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Sushant Singh Rajput sister rejects his biopic idea 'until justice is served'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh pledges for her late brother to get justice ahead of his birth anniversary.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Raabta star's sibling wrote a lengthy note to share why she thinks the deceased's biopic should not yet be made.

 ''I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr’s handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!!! Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr’s outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms. 

She added: "Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be Reality in near future #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #sushantmonth.''

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. His death mystery is yet to be solved.

