 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; see photos

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; see photos
Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; see photos

Renowned comedian and musician Ali Gul Pir got engaged to Azeemah Nakhoda in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday.

The engagement affair was attended by his close friends and family members. Pictures and videos from the ceremony have taken the internet by storm.


The humourist, who is known for making funny parody videos on social media, lefts everyone in awe as he went down on one knee and put a ring on his fiancée.

Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; see photos

Clad in an ivory kurta pajama, Ali completed his look with a shawl, designed by Nomi Ansari. On the other hand, his fiance, Azeemah was dressed in a gorgeous icy blue outfit. She completed her look with minimal makeup.

Well, we have a piece of news for the fans, Ali is officially off the market, He recently got engaged with Azeemah Nakhoda in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Congratulations and wishes started to pour in for the artist. Actress Mansha Pasha also sent her warm wishes to Ali on getting engaged.

Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; see photos

The Laal Kabootar famed actress, took to her Instagram Story and complimented Ali and his fiancée with sweet words. “So sad to have missed this but you guys look lovely,” she wrote.

More From Showbiz:

Taapsee Pannu sends hugs to ‘brave-beings' for spreading love on social media

Taapsee Pannu sends hugs to ‘brave-beings' for spreading love on social media
Jacqueline Fernandez turns to spiritual writings amid Rs.200 crore extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez turns to spiritual writings amid Rs.200 crore extortion case
Yasir Hussain already looking for brides for little munckhin Kabir?

Yasir Hussain already looking for brides for little munckhin Kabir?
Sushant Singh Rajput sister rejects his biopic idea 'until justice is served'

Sushant Singh Rajput sister rejects his biopic idea 'until justice is served'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal ready for their first romantic movie: Report

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal ready for their first romantic movie: Report
Kriti Sanon recalls ‘depressed’ night with Sushant Singh Rajput following ‘Raabta’

Kriti Sanon recalls ‘depressed’ night with Sushant Singh Rajput following ‘Raabta’
FIA launches money laundering probe against Tik Tok star Hareem Shah

FIA launches money laundering probe against Tik Tok star Hareem Shah
Arjun Kapoor rejects rumours of break up with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor rejects rumours of break up with Malaika Arora
Mouni Roy set to get married this month in lavish beach wedding: Details

Mouni Roy set to get married this month in lavish beach wedding: Details
Govinda’s latest music video slammed as ‘embarrassing’

Govinda’s latest music video slammed as ‘embarrassing’
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor call it quits after four years of dating: report

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor call it quits after four years of dating: report
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mark 'baby girl' Vamika's birthday in South Africa

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mark 'baby girl' Vamika's birthday in South Africa

Latest

view all