Thursday Jan 13 2022
'Selfee' teaser: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi stun audience with killer dance moves

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set to stun the audience with their upcoming new project, Selfee.

On Wednesday, the Sooryavanshi actor turned to his social media handle and posted a few selfies as he announced the project. Leaving fans in excitement, the Atrangi Re actor, initially posted a solo selfie and later shared another with the Murder actor.


In the shared picture, Akshay and Emraan, who will be sharing the screen for the first time, are seen riding their bikes in a scenic mountain background.

In the caption, the Khiladi star wrote, “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or [email protected]

Sharing the same picture on his Instagram handle, the Jannat actor wrote, “Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar!.”


The teaser of the upcoming film has been released on Instagram, which showcases Akshay and Emraan’s killer dance moves.

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of 2019 hit Malayalam film Driving License. The film will be backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and helmed by director Raj Mehta of Good Newwz

Meanwhile, Akshay has got a number of projects in the pipeline, including Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan. He also shared the trailer for his upcoming film, Prithiviraj.

Emraan, on the other hand was last seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3.

FIA Cyber Crime Sindh launches inquiry against Hareem Shah

Ali Gul Pir and Azeemah Nakhoda are officially engaged; see photos

Taapsee Pannu sends hugs to ‘brave-beings' for spreading love on social media

Jacqueline Fernandez turns to spiritual writings amid Rs.200 crore extortion case

Yasir Hussain already looking for brides for little munckhin Kabir?

Sushant Singh Rajput sister rejects his biopic idea 'until justice is served'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal ready for their first romantic movie: Report

Kriti Sanon recalls ‘depressed’ night with Sushant Singh Rajput following ‘Raabta’

FIA launches money laundering probe against Tik Tok star Hareem Shah

Arjun Kapoor rejects rumours of break up with Malaika Arora

Mouni Roy set to get married this month in lavish beach wedding: Details

Govinda’s latest music video slammed as ‘embarrassing’

