Queen announces grand Buckingham Palace party on Lilibet's birthday

FileFootage

Queen Elizabeth is all set to mark 70 glorious of service as the British monarch.



The 95-year-old will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this year spreading across a number of events to celebrate the honour.

As per the programme announced by Buckingham Palace, the Britons will witness a pudding competition, parades, concerts, and a Bank Holiday.



However, the celebrations also clash with grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle daughter Lilibet Diana's birthday. As per the calendar, the Queen is hosting a star-studded Platinum Party that day.

As per the royal website, the party “will bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars."

It is also unclear whether Meghan and Harry along with children plan to travel to the UK. If they do, this visit will be their first together as a family after stepping down as senior royals.