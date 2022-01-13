 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they wont be stars after Prince George 2020 photo
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle instantly realised their role in the royal family when they were left behind in Queen's 2020 decade photo.

Along with son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, Queen's great-grandson Prince George also joined the monarch for a photocall.

Royal commentator Neil Sean says the photo was thus a 'wake-up call' for the Sussexes who otherwise hoped for a star position in the family. 

He said on his YouTube channel: “We have Prince Charles, Prince George, and of course Her Majesty the Queen. And this was going to be showing, alongside William, where the next phase is.

“Well, of course, if you look at the picture, it makes perfect sense. Obviously, that is the next line-up.”

However, he added that Harry already had plans to step back as senior royal back then.

"Harry and Meghan had decided more or less within the first few months of meeting that they could have a different life,” he suggested.

“It wasn’t exactly mapped out word for word, what we’ve ended up with, but certainly for Prince Harry, he wanted to have a different role in his life.

“We’d seen that already with him trying to branch out within the military, and of course, alongside Kate and William, he started those mental health charities," iterated Neil.

More From Entertainment:

Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues

Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues
Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love
Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son

Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son
Kim Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in skin tight outfit

Kim Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in skin tight outfit
Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel

Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel
Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination

Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination
Prince Harry's move to step down as a royal predicted when he was 4

Prince Harry's move to step down as a royal predicted when he was 4
Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant
Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date
Prince Andrew 'unlikely' to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

Prince Andrew 'unlikely' to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

Latest

view all