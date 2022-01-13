Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle instantly realised their role in the royal family when they were left behind in Queen's 2020 decade photo.

Along with son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, Queen's great-grandson Prince George also joined the monarch for a photocall.

Royal commentator Neil Sean says the photo was thus a 'wake-up call' for the Sussexes who otherwise hoped for a star position in the family.

He said on his YouTube channel: “We have Prince Charles, Prince George, and of course Her Majesty the Queen. And this was going to be showing, alongside William, where the next phase is.

“Well, of course, if you look at the picture, it makes perfect sense. Obviously, that is the next line-up.”

However, he added that Harry already had plans to step back as senior royal back then.

"Harry and Meghan had decided more or less within the first few months of meeting that they could have a different life,” he suggested.



“It wasn’t exactly mapped out word for word, what we’ve ended up with, but certainly for Prince Harry, he wanted to have a different role in his life.

“We’d seen that already with him trying to branch out within the military, and of course, alongside Kate and William, he started those mental health charities," iterated Neil.

