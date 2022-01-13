Consumers might face slow internet during peak hours: PTCL

Representational image of a person holding a cellular phone and touching the keypad of a laptop — AFP/File

"Fault is reported in international submarine cable SEA-ME-WE 4," says PTCL.

Internet service provider assures that measures are being taken to provide "uninterrupted internet".

Last year in December, PTCL faced same issue which hindered speed of internet for few days.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) on Thursday said that consumers might face slow internet issues during peak hours due to a fault reported in the international submarine cable.

PTCL announced on its official Twitter account that a submarine cable — SEA-ME-WE 4 — in the Indian Ocean has been affected which might downgrade the internet speed for users in Pakistan.

However, the internet service provider assured that measures are being taken to provide "uninterrupted internet" and to meet capacity requirements "including additional ad hoc bandwidth in the system".

PTCL further stated that work is being done to resolve the issue at the earliest and the situation is being monitored by PTCL, adding that "the users will be updated".

Last year in December, PTCL faced a similar issue that hindered the speed of the internet for a few days.

The service provider's statement came hours after a failure in South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) submarine cable, which affected the broadband speed in Pakistan.



SEA-ME-WE 4 is an optical fibre submarine communications cable system that carries telecommunications between Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France.

