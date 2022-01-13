Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues

 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Harassment lawsuit against Nicki Minaj has been voluntarily dismissed by the accuser, Jennifer Hough who has also sued the rapper’s husband Kenneth Petty’s for sexual assault.

According to TMZ, Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn shared that the lawsuit against the Starships rapper was dismissed. However, the case against her husband is ‘still going on.’

The 39-year-old rapper’s lawyer Judd Bernstein clarified that Minaj will claim to reimburse the amount she spent in legal fees.

According to People, Bernstein sent an email to Blackburn stating, “Your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw up enough dirt.”

“It is just the beginning of Nicki's and my efforts to make you pay for your disgraceful conduct with both money and, if the Court recommends it, disciplinary sanctions,” the outlet quoted.

Minaj faced the allegations in August when Hough claimed that the rapper has threatened her to withdraw accusations against Petty.

