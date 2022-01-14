 
Friday Jan 14 2022
SHINee's Tae-min transferred to reservist military duty amid worsening depression

South Korean band, SHINee’s singer Lee Tae-min has been transferred from active to reservist duty amidst his mandatory military service.

The K-pop idol’s agency, SM Entertainment extended a statement on January 14 to announce that Tae-min’s mental health condition is worsening due to which he will continue his service in public service division.

"As of January 14, 2022, Taemin was transferred from the military band of the Ministry of National Defense Services to the public service division,” the statement reads.

The company also shared that the 28-year-old singer, who is also a member of group SuperM, continued receiving help to treat depression during his military service but the symptoms only got severe.

“During his military service, Taemin continuously received treatment and counseling for his symptoms of depression and panic disorder, which he has dealt with from the past.However, his symptoms recently worsened."

"The Military Manpower Administration has decided that it was no longer possible for him to simultaneously receive treatment while serving active duty. Thus, Taemin was transferred to public service duty according to the military's policies,” it announced.

“Taemin will be completing his military service duties as a social service worker from now on,” the agency added while assuring fans that it will ‘do its best to help the singer become stable.’

