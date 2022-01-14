 
pakistan
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Web Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates National Security Policy, calls it 'great step'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/File
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/File 

  • General Bajwa informally talks with the media at launch ceremony of National Security Policy.
  • He appreciates steps taken to ensure national security of the country while calling policy as "great step".
  • "Military security is one aspect of National Security Policy," he says.

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday appreciated the launch of the National Security Policy and called it a "great step".

The statement came during an informal conversation with the media at the launch ceremony of the country's first-ever National Security Policy 2022-2026, Geo News reported. 

While talking to the media, Gen Bajwa appreciated the steps taken by the state to ensure the national security of the country and called the policy a "great step", sources said.

Talking about the policy, he further said that military security is one aspect of the National Security Policy.  

The COAS also said that the document will help ensure the national security of the country. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the public version of the country's policy on Friday, saying the "nation is now headed in the right direction."

"The original version of the policy will remain classified, but a public version of the document will be released," the premier said, according to Radio Pakistan.

The PM, addressing the launch ceremony of the policy, said national security was defined "in the right manner" in the new policy, as Pakistan had a one-dimensional thought: "We only need military security".

The prime minister said the one-dimensional mindset prevailed in Pakistan as we had "insecurities" due to wars against India in 1948 and 1965.

He also paid tribute to the armed forces and said that despite a persistent threat of terror to the country, the way that Pakistan's security forces fought against terrorism, was commendable.

PM Imran Khan noted that the biggest security of a state is its people. "When the people become stakeholders of the country, it becomes the greatest national security."

More From Pakistan:

Shahbaz Sharif more corrupt than Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed

Shahbaz Sharif more corrupt than Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan lowers booster dose age limit as Omicron pushes infections

Pakistan lowers booster dose age limit as Omicron pushes infections
Saqib Nisar's alleged audio case: IHC asks AGP, PBC to submit names of forensic audit firms

Saqib Nisar's alleged audio case: IHC asks AGP, PBC to submit names of forensic audit firms
'Heading in right direction': PM Imran Khan launches National Security Policy's public version

'Heading in right direction': PM Imran Khan launches National Security Policy's public version
'Not a wise idea': Social media reacts as Karachi Eat 2022 set to kick off today

'Not a wise idea': Social media reacts as Karachi Eat 2022 set to kick off today

Sindh to impose lockdown, shut schools on NCOC's recommendation: CM Shah

Sindh to impose lockdown, shut schools on NCOC's recommendation: CM Shah
Hajj policy: Religious affairs ministry issues public alert for intending pilgrims

Hajj policy: Religious affairs ministry issues public alert for intending pilgrims
India may stage another false flag operation, Pakistan warns

India may stage another false flag operation, Pakistan warns
50% Pakistani households deprived of medical attention during COVID-19: report

50% Pakistani households deprived of medical attention during COVID-19: report
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps over 7% as Omicron spread continues

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps over 7% as Omicron spread continues
Murder convict at Karachi jail wins ICAP scholarship

Murder convict at Karachi jail wins ICAP scholarship
Local court cancels interim bail of five suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Local court cancels interim bail of five suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Latest

view all