Kanye West’s new flame Julia Fox to play Madonna in upcoming biopic?

Madonna hinted at being in talks with Julia Fox, Kanye West's new girl, for the coveted role

Kanye West’s new girlfriend, actress Julia Fox, might be in the running to play Madonna in the superstar’s upcoming biopic which will chart her rise to stardom.

The Material Girl herself hinted at being in talks with Fox for the coveted role, sharing pictures with the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Posting candid images of herself and Fox from their night-out at Los Angeles restaurant Delilah, Madonna shared that the two had a ‘talk’ about her movie before being ‘other folks showed up’.





They were later joined by Floyd Mayweather and Kanye’s friend Antonio Brown.

“Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,” said Madonna.

The legendary singer will reportedly be directing her much-delayed biopic herself with Diablo Cody co-writing with her.