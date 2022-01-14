 
entertainment
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West’s new flame Julia Fox to play Madonna in upcoming biopic?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Madonna hinted at being in talks with Julia Fox, Kanye Wests new girl, for the coveted role
Madonna hinted at being in talks with Julia Fox, Kanye West's new girl, for the coveted role

Kanye West’s new girlfriend, actress Julia Fox, might be in the running to play Madonna in the superstar’s upcoming biopic which will chart her rise to stardom.

The Material Girl herself hinted at being in talks with Fox for the coveted role, sharing pictures with the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Posting candid images of herself and Fox from their night-out at Los Angeles restaurant Delilah, Madonna shared that the two had a ‘talk’ about her movie before being ‘other folks showed up’.


They were later joined by Floyd Mayweather and Kanye’s friend Antonio Brown. 

“Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,” said Madonna.

The legendary singer will reportedly be directing her much-delayed biopic herself with Diablo Cody co-writing with her. 

More From Entertainment:

Shawn Mendes serenades break-up story in 'It'll Be Okay' music video: Watch

Shawn Mendes serenades break-up story in 'It'll Be Okay' music video: Watch
Megan Fox’s ex-husband reacts to her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox’s ex-husband reacts to her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Prince Harry's first public appearance for 2022 confirmed

Prince Harry's first public appearance for 2022 confirmed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had 'private' video call with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had 'private' video call with Kate Middleton
‘Baby Shark’ becomes first-ever YouTube video to pass 10 billion views

‘Baby Shark’ becomes first-ever YouTube video to pass 10 billion views
Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spend the holidays together post breakup?

Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid spend the holidays together post breakup?
Meghan Markle, Megan Fox compared over engagement ring price

Meghan Markle, Megan Fox compared over engagement ring price

‘Spider-Man’ comic book page fetches record $3.36 mn at auction

‘Spider-Man’ comic book page fetches record $3.36 mn at auction
Cardi B talks about 'suicidal' thoughts after being dubbed 'drug addict'

Cardi B talks about 'suicidal' thoughts after being dubbed 'drug addict'

Andrew Garfield admits Zendaya scene felt like 'second chance' with MJ

Andrew Garfield admits Zendaya scene felt like 'second chance' with MJ
Jake Gyllenhaal responded to Taylor Swift's 'All too Well' drama?

Jake Gyllenhaal responded to Taylor Swift's 'All too Well' drama?
‘Spider-Man’ helps Cineworld box office sales climb

‘Spider-Man’ helps Cineworld box office sales climb

Latest

view all