Friday Jan 14 2022
Abhishek Bhchan celebrates 15 years of ‘Guru’ with iconic dialogue

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrated 15 years of one of his career’s biggest hit film, Guru on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Dhoom star marked the success of the film by sharing one of its iconic dialogues. He posted a clip from the film, where his character talks about how when people start talking about you, it means you are becoming successful. “15 years! Time flies,” he wrote in the caption of the post.


The Mani Ratnam directorial musical-drama film starred Aishwarya Rai in the female, while Vidya Balan, R. Madhavan and Mithun Chakraborty played pivotal roles.

Fans showered the Ludo actor’s post with love and penned messages congratulating him. Abhishek’s Breathe 2 co-star Amit Sadh also commented on the post, “One of my fav films bro !! You were beyond exceptional!! See you soon !!”

The 2007 release Guru was the film that kindled the love between Abhishek and Aishwarya. He had proposed to his now-wife on the sets of film, using a prop ring.

In an earlier interview, the Bob Biswas star mentioned that when he was shooting in New York, he used to stand on the balcony of his hotel room and wish that one day, it would be nice if he and Aishwarya were married.

A few years later, the couple incidentally was at the same hotel for the premiere of Guru. And taking it as a sign from the universe, Abhishek took Aishwarya to the same balcony and asked her to marry him.

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot on April 20, 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.

