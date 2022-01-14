Prince Charles dodges question over Prince Andrew day after titles removed

File Footage





Prince Charles dodged an awkward moment when he was asked about his opinion over the latest explosive event that took place in the royal family.

The Prince of Wales was asked by Sky News over his opinion regarding his brother Prince Andrew being stripped of his honorary military titles.

However, Charles remained tight-lipped and continued to carry on the conversation with the hosts of his Aberdeenshire visit.

"Your Royal Highness, can I ask your view on your brother's position, Prince Andrew?" the reporter asked.

"How do you view it?"

After noting that the Prince of Wales was not responding to his comment, the reporter said: "He didn't have anything to say, he barely looked up and continued on with his journey.”

"The second question would have been about the Downing Street apology, news of that was breaking as Prince Charles arrived here at the estate."