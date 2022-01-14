Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack military post in Bannu

Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists — ISPR

The shaheed was 26 years of age and was a resident of Vehari, says ISPR.

BANNU: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in the Jani Khel area of Bannu during the wee hours of Friday (January 14, 2022) after terrorists opened fire on a military post.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

During intense exchange of fire, 26-year-old Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali, who was a resident of Vehari, embraced martyrdom.

Two terrorists killed in Miranshah

Meanwhile, security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), in Miranshah, North Waziristan. As a result of the operation, two terrorists were apprehended, while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their hideout, the statement added.

An area clearance operation is in progress to hunt down any other terrorists in the area, the ISPR said.

