 
pakistan
Friday Jan 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack military post in Bannu

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists — ISPR
Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists — ISPR

  • Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists.
  • The shaheed was 26 years of age and was a resident of Vehari, says ISPR.
  • Security forces kill two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

BANNU: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in the Jani Khel area of Bannu during the wee hours of Friday (January 14, 2022) after terrorists opened fire on a military post.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

During intense exchange of fire, 26-year-old Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali, who was a resident of Vehari, embraced martyrdom.

Two terrorists killed in Miranshah

Meanwhile, security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), in Miranshah, North Waziristan. As a result of the operation, two terrorists were apprehended, while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their hideout, the statement added.

An area clearance operation is in progress to hunt down any other terrorists in the area, the ISPR said.

More From Pakistan:

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan welcomes UN's appeal for Afghan aid: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan welcomes UN's appeal for Afghan aid: PM Imran Khan
HEC tells foreign universities to seek approval before offering programmes in Pakistan

HEC tells foreign universities to seek approval before offering programmes in Pakistan
Punjab govt forms medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports

Punjab govt forms medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports
'No jokes about money laundering': Shahzad Akbar says probe against Hareem Shah launched

'No jokes about money laundering': Shahzad Akbar says probe against Hareem Shah launched
In a first, Snack Video and Likee register with PTA

In a first, Snack Video and Likee register with PTA
PML-N leaders call January 13 'darkest day' in Pakistan's history as NA passes 'mini-budget'

PML-N leaders call January 13 'darkest day' in Pakistan's history as NA passes 'mini-budget'
COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates National Security Policy, calls it 'great step'

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates National Security Policy, calls it 'great step'
Shahbaz Sharif more corrupt than Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed

Shahbaz Sharif more corrupt than Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan lowers booster dose age limit as Omicron pushes infections

Pakistan lowers booster dose age limit as Omicron pushes infections

Latest

view all