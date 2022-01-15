 
Saturday Jan 15 2022
Queen Elizabeth didn't allow Andrew's lawyer in during meeting with her son

Prince Andrew took his lawyer along when he was summoned to go and see his mother,  Queen Elizabeth, after a US judge decided not to dismissed sexual assault lawsuit against him, said a senior British journalist.

According to Angela Levin, the lawyer wasn't allowed in and he had to sit in the car waiting for Andrew to come back.

Prince Andrew was personally informed that he is going to lose all his military titles and royal patronages by the Queen.

According to a newspaper, In a private audience on Thursday, the Queen told her favourite son that he is going to fight his case against Virginia Giuffre as a private citizen and that he will no longer be known as His Royal Highness "in any official capacity."

The Duke of York drove for a special call from Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle on Thursday morning. During the audience, the monarch mentally-prepared son about his future in the royal family. 

