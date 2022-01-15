Kanye West’s new diss track raps about ‘beating’ Pete Davidson?

Kanye West’s upcoming song with rapper The Game is catching massive attention after fans alleged it for threatening to ‘beat’ Pete Davidson.

According to Page Six, a leaked snippet of the song titled Easy surfaced on internet on Friday in which the 44-year-old rapper can be heard rapping, “God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s (expletive).”

The rap lyrics hinted at West’s 2002 car crash almost 10 years after which, he married to Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum filed for divorce in 2021 and is currently dating Saturday Night Live star.

Meanwhile, there are still speculations about the originality of the leaked snippet. However, fans have already taken over the internet to make the snippet go viral on social media.



