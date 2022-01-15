 
Comedian Bob Saget laid to rest in private memorial service on Friday

Renowned American comedian Bob Saget was laid to rest on Friday afternoon, in a private funeral, attended by close friends and family members.

The funeral, held in Los Angeles, took place five days after the Full House star’s sudden death on Jan. 9.

Among those in attendance were Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, his three daughters - Aubrey, Jennifer Belle and Lara Melanie, whose mom is Sherri Kramer - as well as members of his Full House family.

Friends including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli also marked their presence at the service.

John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin, Dave Chappelle were also seen arriving at the funeral.

Ahead of the funeral, Stamos, 58, reflected on the difficult day. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."

Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, responded to Stamos, writing: "I love you, brother."

On the afternoon of Jan. 9, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The night prior, he had an hours-long stand-up performance outside of Jacksonville.

