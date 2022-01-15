Preparations for PSL7 'in full swing', Hasan Ali says

Pakistan's fast bowler Hasan Ali. — AFP/File

Hasan Ali hopeful of win in PSL7, saying that "the team performed well in last tournament but couldn't finish".

"My goal is to become best bowler in this edition," he says.

"It is an honour for me to win best Test cricketer of the year 2021 in PCB awards," he adds.

KARACHI: Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali on Saturday told Geo News in an exclusive interview that preparations for the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) are "in full swing".

The 27-year-old from Gujranwala said that he’s "fully fit" and prepared for the upcoming edition of PSL.

"I am really excited for the tournament. I will try my best to not to let down Islamabad United fans," he said.



“We gave record performances in the league stage last year but couldn’t do well in playoffs. We have analysed what we did wrong then and will do our best not to repeat those mistakes this time and give it our all to win the trophy,” Hasan said.

Replying to a question, the bowler said that he has set his eyes on becoming the top bowler of the tournament.

“Whenever I’m playing a game of cricket, my target is to give my best for the team I am representing. The same is my goal this PSL and I want to become the top wicket taker of the tournament,” said Hasan who was the best bowler in the 2019 edition of the PSL as well.

The star player was recently declared PCB’s Test cricketer of the year. Hassan said that it was an honour for him to receive the award and that he will continue to do well for Pakistan in all formats.

“Test cricket is the top form of the game and to be the best in your country in the top form is really a great feeling. PCB’s award for Test cricketer of the year was an honour for me,” Hasan said.

“My performance in calendar year 2021 was good and I am hopeful of continuing the same momentum with both red and white balls in 2022 and the years to come,” he said.



"We will bring Roti Gang's member Fakhar Zaman in the team," Hasan said, while talking about his Whatsapp group named Roti Gang which includes all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab, Faheem and Fakhar Zaman.