Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox put on a steamy display in new photoshoot

Sunday Jan 16 2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox seemingly have made their romance public in more obvious way as they showed off their amazing chemistry in new styling session this week.

Actress Julia  Fox showcased her killer curves in new skimpy photos with the rapper during a shoot,  promoting his upcoming album Donda 2.

Kanye and his new girlfriend Julia put on a sizzling display as they took part in a photo shoot promoting the rapper's upcoming album.

In the photos, published by Daily Mail, show the stunning chemistry between the new lovebirds, as Kanye hold his new girl while posing on a dimly-lit street.

Julia looked smashing as she rocked black trousers and gloved jacket, flashing her amazing abs in a tiny top. Kanye also put his buff biceps on display in a black tank top, leather trousers, and a mask over his head.

Kanye seemingly hit two birds with one stone as the photoshoot revealed the truth about their whirlwind romance. The rapper promoted his album and teased Kim with his gesture.

In one loved-up image, Julia can be seen wrapping her arms around Kanye's neck and the rapper placed his hands around her waist.

