Sunday Jan 16 2022
Kate Middleton's mother prepares for 67th birthday

Kate Middleton released three portraits to mark her 40th birthday earlier this month. 

Days after Kate turned 40, her mother Carole Middleton is all set to celebrate her 67th birthday.

According to the local media,  Carole,who is a businesswoman, will celebrate her birthday on January 31.

It was not immediately known whether Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children will also attend her birthday since it came amid a crisis that saw Queen Elizabeth remove royal titles of her son Prince Andrew over a sexual assault lawsuit in the US.

According to reports, Prince William was also involved with the Queen's decision to strip his uncle of military titles and royal privileges. 


