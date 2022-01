Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir new Instagram banter snubs split rumours

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are putting their split rumours to rest with an adorable promotion project.

The couple turned to their Instagram on Saturday to share a video from a recent TVC where both the husband and wife are spotted talking about healthy eating.

"Keto Jam, vegan vitamins…aaj say ghar mein sirf healthy food for a healthy lifestyle…what do you say @sajalaly ?" wrote Ahad alongside his clip on the photo-sharing app.



"@ahadrazamir kyun kay bahir say acha lagnay kay leyay andhir say bhee fit honaa par taa hai!" responded Sajal on her Instagram account.

The TVC comes after Ahad missed Sajal Aly's Khel Khel Mein premier and sister-in-law Saboor Aly's wedding, sparking fury amongst fans.