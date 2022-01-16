 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian wishes 'twin' Chicago on 4th birthday: 'The ultimate princess!'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Kim Kardashian cannot wait to celebrate her daughters birthday with dolls and barbies
Kim Kardashian cannot wait to celebrate her daughter's birthday with 'dolls and barbies'

Kim Kardashian is showering mini-me daughter Chicago with love and appreciation on her birthday.

Chicago West, born to parents Kim and Kanye West, turns four today and her billionaire mother is marking the day with cherishing her 'independent' daughter.

Turning to her Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-four penned a note for her Chi Chi alongside a carousel of photos and videos of the baby girl.

"My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess! I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!"

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo mourns death of husband: 'He was love'

Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo mourns death of husband: 'He was love'
Zayn Malik cheated on Gigi Hadid with TOWIE star: 'He was obsessed'

Zayn Malik cheated on Gigi Hadid with TOWIE star: 'He was obsessed'
Celine Dion cancels N.America tour due to health troubles

Celine Dion cancels N.America tour due to health troubles
'Vikings' Bjorn actor pays tribute to his mother

'Vikings' Bjorn actor pays tribute to his mother

Prince Harry's security in UK: Full text of statement from his legal representative

Prince Harry's security in UK: Full text of statement from his legal representative

Harry wants judicial review of UK's decision not to allow him to pay for his security

Harry wants judicial review of UK's decision not to allow him to pay for his security

Kate Middleton's mother prepares for 67th birthday

Kate Middleton's mother prepares for 67th birthday

Prince Harry thinks 'it's too dangerous' to bring Archie and Lilibet to UK: report

Prince Harry thinks 'it's too dangerous' to bring Archie and Lilibet to UK: report
Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox put on a steamy display in new photoshoot

Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox put on a steamy display in new photoshoot
Prince Andrew's lawyers want to question his accuser Virginia's husband and psychologist as witnesses

Prince Andrew's lawyers want to question his accuser Virginia's husband and psychologist as witnesses
Kate Middleton could save monarchy amid scandal and crisis: 'Windsors’ future lies in her hands'

Kate Middleton could save monarchy amid scandal and crisis: 'Windsors’ future lies in her hands'
Priyanka Chopra details how her one move sparked divorce rumours with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra details how her one move sparked divorce rumours with Nick Jonas

Latest

view all