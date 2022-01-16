 
Kris Jenner wishes granddaughter Chicago on her fourth birthday

US reality TV star Kris Jenner extended love and sweet wishes to granddaughter Chicago on her fourth birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kris posted throwback photos with Chicago, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!!”

“You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are! You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can’t believe you are now four years old!”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star further said, “You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day. I love you so much Chi Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!!”


