Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo mourns death of husband: 'He was love'

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo has penned a tear-jerking note for husband after lying him to rest.

Turning to her Instagram on Sunday, the wife of the star talked about her marriage with Saget and dubbed him the most 'incredible man on earth.'

"My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you," she said.

She added: "Bob was a force. I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful."

In her final words, Kelly wrote, "Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up). I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always.Honey, I love you more than anything, forever."